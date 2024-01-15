Supreme Court Directs Centre To Consider Enhancing Compensation in Hit-and-Run Accidents

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to consider increasing the compensation for 'hit and run' accidents. The current compensation for death or serious injury in a 'hit and run' accident is Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. The court said that the compensation amount should be reviewed every year to ensure that it keeps pace with inflation. It also directed the Centre to take steps to increase awareness about the compensation scheme among the public.

The court's order comes in the wake of a petition filed by a man whose wife was killed in a 'hit and run' accident. The man argued that the compensation amount was too low and that it did not provide adequate relief to the victims.

The court agreed with the man's arguments and said that the compensation amount should be increased to provide better relief to the victims. It also directed the Centre to take steps to ensure that the compensation is paid to the victims in a timely manner. The court's order is a welcome step in the right direction. It will help to ensure that victims of 'hit and run' accidents are compensated fairly.

Here are some of the key points from the Supreme Court's order: