Supreme Court Directs Maharashtra Government to Clarify Plans for Tree Felling in Aarey Forest

The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the Maharashtra government to clarify whether there is any plan to cut down additional trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest. A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed all parties to conclude their pleadings by the second week of February, allowing the state's counsel to provide a statement on the matter.

When solicitor general Tushar Mehta said everyone involved had public interest in mind, the bench said, "Not just public interest, but the interest of the environment. Thousands of trees must have already been cut." The top court posted the matter for directions on January 10, 2025.

In 2023, the Supreme Court allowed certain forest-dwelling tribals to approach the Bombay High Court with their concerns regarding the tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey forest for the metro rail project. On April 17, 2023, the apex court reprimanded Mumbai Metro for attempting to "overreach" its previous order, which had sanctioned the felling of only 84 trees for a car shed project. The court further directed Mumbai Metro to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

The court said it was improper on the part of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84. The top court, however, permitted the company to remove 177 trees from Aarey forest, saying a stay on tree felling would bring the public project to a standstill which was not desirable

