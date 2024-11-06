Supreme Court Directs Yogi Adityanath Government to Pay ₹25 Lakh Compensation for Illegal Demolition Of House

The Supreme Court of India issued a sharp critique of the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (Nov 6) regarding recent bulldozer demolitions in Maharajganj district. Homes were demolished under the pretense of road widening, leading to a petition by Manoj Tibrewal Akash. The court’s hearing highlighted concerns about due process and government accountability. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ordered the state to compensate the affected homeowner with ₹25 lakh, emphasizing, “You claim the encroachment was just 3.7 square meters, yet you provide no proof. The government cannot arbitrarily destroy homes. This approach is invasive and unacceptable.”

The petitioner’s lawyer called for an inquiry, questioning whether proper protocols were followed. The state’s lawyer responded that 123 structures were deemed illegal. However, Justice J.B. Pardiwala challenged this, asking, “What evidence supports your claim that these homes were unauthorized? What steps has the government taken over the past decades?”The court condemned the approach taken, where markings were placed one evening and demolitions proceeded the next morning without notice or time for residents to vacate.

“This was more like a seizure than an eviction,” observed Justice Pardiwala, questioning if road widening was merely a pretext for other motives. The Supreme Court pointed out the lack of documentation on the highway’s original width, survey data on encroachments, and any substantial records on land acquisition for the project. The judges ordered an investigation, underscoring that demolitions beyond identified encroachment zones appeared unnecessary and legally questionable.

