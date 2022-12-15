Supreme Court grants bail to one convict in Godhra train burning case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Faruk, who is one among the other convicts, in the Godhra train burning incident of February 2002 which led to the communal riots in Gujarat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha observed that the convict has remained in jail for 17 long years and he was allegedly involved in pelting stones on the train.

The court also noted the appeal filed by the convict is still pending before it.

"Having regard to the facts and circumstance of the present case and the role attributed to the applicant, we direct that the applicant be released on bail, subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Sessions Court," the top court said.

The Gujarat state sought to list all the appeals for the final hearing including appeals filed by the State for enhancement of sentence. The court accepted the submission made by the state of Gujarat.

Around 58 people lost their lives when some coaches of Sabarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident had triggered large-scale riots in Gujarat.

A local court in 2011 convicted 31 accused and acquitted 63 people. Eleven accused were sentenced death penalty while the rest were awarded life imprisonment. Later Gujarat High Court upheld the trial court decision to convict the 31 accused but commuted the death sentence of the 11 to life imprisonment.

Convicts moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The application for bail has been filed by Faruk alias Haji Bhuriyo, who was serving imprisonment for life.

The applicant has sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody since 18 November 2004 and has undergone imprisonment for about seventeen years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor