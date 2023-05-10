Supreme Court rejects ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking recusal of Justice Shah from hearing his case

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking the recusal of Justice MR Shah from hearing his case.

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar passed the order.

The court was hearing Bhatt's plea seeking Justice Shah's recusal from hearing his petition seeking to adduce additional evidence.

The order on Tuesday reserved an order on Bhatt's plea seeking Justice Shah's recusal. Bhatt sought Justice Shah's recusal from hearing his plea seeking to adduce additional evidence in the appeal filed by him in the Gujarat High Court challenging his conviction.

A Gujarat court in June 2019 sentenced Sanjiv Bhatt to life imprisonment in another matter of a custodial death case dating back to 1990.

