Supreme Court Rejects Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea to Dismiss Rs 215 Crore Money Laundering Charges Linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn her plea from the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court order that refused to quash money laundering proceedings against her in the Rs 215-crore case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, reported ANI. The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain her petition but granted her liberty to approach the court at an appropriate stage. Fernandez, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the case essentially alleged she should have exercised more caution while accepting gifts from Chandrashekhar. The bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih dismissed the plea but allowed her future recourse.

Justice Datta observed that at this stage, allegations must be taken at face value, noting that nothing has yet been proved, but the charges cannot be dismissed before trial. He stated, "If one friend gives something to another and it later turns out the giver is involved in an offence, it becomes difficult," adding that the court was bound by precedent. He also emphasized that this was not a case of gifts being received "unknowingly." Fernandez had approached the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court on July 3 rejected a similar petition, ruling that the determination of any criminality could only occur during trial.

The Enforcement Directorate named Fernandez as a co-accused in its August 2022 chargesheet, alleging she received luxury gifts, including jewellery, clothes, and vehicles worth more than Rs 7 crore from Sukesh despite knowing his criminal background. The ED also claimed she deleted data from her phone after Sukesh’s arrest and initially concealed details of financial dealings before admitting them when confronted. Sukesh, lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail, is accused of running a Rs 215-crore fraud targeting high-profile individuals using impersonation and deceit. Fernandez, however, maintains she did not know about his criminal activities.