Supreme Court using AI, ML for efficiency: MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi, July 25 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based tools are being deployed in case management in the Supreme Court in addition to transcribing oral arguments in Constitutional Bench matters, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said, in a written reply, that the Supreme Court is also using AI and ML-based tools in close coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), in translation of judgments from English to 18 Indian languages.

These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Garo, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Khasi, Konkani, Malayali, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Santali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The judgments can be accessed through the eSCR portal of the Supreme Court.

The MoS said the Supreme Court, in close coordination with IIT Madras, has developed and deployed AI and ML-based tools integrated with the electronic filing software for the identification of defects.

Recently, access to the prototype has been granted to 200 Advocates-on-Record, he said.

The Supreme Court is also testing prototypes of AI and ML tools for curing defects, data, and metadata extraction in collaboration with IIT Madras.

"This AI and ML-based tool will be integrated with the electronic filing module and the case management software, namely Integrated Case Management & Information System (ICMIS)," he said.

The AI-based tool, Supreme Court Portal Assistance in Court Efficiency (SUPACE), aimed at developing a module to understand the factual matrix of cases with an intelligent search of the precedents, apart from identifying the cases, is in the experimental stage of development, he said

SUPACE may be deployed after procurement and deployment of graphic processing unit(s) and other latest technology-based units, such as Tensor Processing Unit, the MoS.

On a separate question related to pending court cases, MoS Meghwal said as per information available on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), till July 21, at least 86,742 cases were pending in the Supreme Court, 63.30 lakh in High Courts and 4.65 crore in district and subordinate courts.

