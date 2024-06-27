Suraj Revanna Sexual Assault: JDS Leader Has Dual Personality, Wore Bangles and Saree, Reveals Abused Victim

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna is in CID custody owing to sexual assault charges. But now a second sexual assault case has been registered against Suraj Revanna based on a complaint by one of his close associates in Holenarasipura rural police station in Karnataka’s Hassan on Tuesday, said police. Revanna's aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the Member of the Legislative Council against a JDS worker, apparently to protect him.

The 30-year-old complainant has been a worker of JD(S) for six years. The first sexual assault case was filed against Suraj Revanna by a 27-year-old worker of the party. According to the complaint, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted for the first time during the pandemic Covid 19 lockdown at a farmhouse belonging to Suraj Revanna. Suraj Revanna has been taken into custody by the police for further questioning in the sexual assault case, the complainant in the case is a JD(S) worker.

Suraj Revanna wearing bangles and saree on Amavasya has come to light. The victim JD(S) worker has revealed that he wears a bangle and a saree. When I met him, he praised me for adding more people to the JD(S) program in and took my phone number. They used to talk on the mobile phone, send love symbols, good evening messages, and talk. Later, the victim JD(S) worker said that he was called to the farmhouse alone and sexually assaulted by force. Suraj Revanna has a dual personality. “I couldn't say it anywhere for four years, it was bothering me,” he added.

During the police interrogation and in the complaint copy, the 27-year-old victim described the incident as abnormal behaviour of Suraj Revanna. On June 16, he was told to come alone to the farmhouse at Ganni Kadada. Accordingly, when he went to the farmhouse around 6.15 in the evening, Suraj Revanna, who took him to his bedroom, threatened her and sexually assaulted him. In the complaint, the victim has alleged that Suraj committed the act. It is pertinent to mention that the first case of sexual assault was registered against Revanna on Saturday night. The next day, he was arrested and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody. On Monday, the court remanded Suraj Revanna to eight days’ police custody in the first case.