Surat Diamond Bourse: Here are some interesting facts about the world's largest office building
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2023 03:04 PM2023-12-17T15:04:04+5:302023-12-17T15:07:09+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the diamond industry. ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the diamond industry. The Surat Diamond Bourse, hailed as the world's largest office building, is poised to become a global hub for diamond trading.
Here are some key facts about this monumental project:
Surat Diamond Bourse's Global Standing:
- The Surat Diamond Bourse is positioned to be the world's largest and most advanced hub for international diamond and jewelry trade.
- It is designed to function as a global center for both rough and polished diamonds, featuring cutting-edge facilities.
Record-Breaking Dimensions:
- With a staggering carpet area of 67,28,604 sqft, the Surat Diamond Bourse surpasses the Pentagon, which held the title of the world's largest office building for 80 years. The Pentagon's area is 66,73,624 sqft, making the Surat Diamond Bourse larger by almost 55,000 sqft.
Facilities and Infrastructure:
- The Bourse boasts essential facilities, including a Customs Clearance House for Import-Export, a retail jewelry section in the Jewellery Mall, and provisions for International Banking and Safe Vaults.
- Despite its vast size, navigating the 15-story towers is reported to be efficient, with the 131 elevators ensuring quick access to any top-floor corner in less than six minutes.
Campus Design and Configuration:
- The Surat Diamond Bourse's campus spans a total built-up area of 68,17,050 sqft, featuring nine interconnected towers of 81m height.
- The design facilitates easy access between any floor or building without the need to return to the ground level, thanks to an interconnected atrium spine.
Transportation and Parking:
- The site, covering 35.54 acres, includes a two-story underground parking space capable of accommodating 4,500 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers.
- The extensive workforce of 65,000 employees across around 4,500 offices is served by this parking facility.
Office Spaces and Configurations:
- The tower configuration accommodates varied office spaces, with 2,700 offices of 300 sqft each in five towers, 900 offices of 500 sqft in one tower, and 400 offices of 1,000 sqft in another. Two towers offer 350 larger offices exceeding 1,000 sqft each.
Location and Diamond Trading Offices:
- Situated at Khajod village near Surat city, the Surat Diamond Bourse houses nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices.
- It is an integral part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, with the groundbreaking ceremony conducted by former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel in February 2015.