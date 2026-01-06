Surat District Court Bomb Threat: Security Tightened, Entire Area Turned Into Police Zone (Watch Video)

Panic erupted this morning after Surat District Court received a threat to blow up the premises with a bomb. As soon as the threatening email was received, the administration and police swung into action, taking precautionary measures and immediately enhancing security at the court complex. The entire area has been turned into a police-controlled zone. As part of security measures, authorities have decided not to allow lawyers, litigants, or any visitors to enter the court premises today. DGP Nayan Sukhadwala said the threatening mail was received around 2 AM, warning that the court would be blown up. Police were immediately alerted and launched a thorough search and investigation.

According to available information, Surat District Court received an email from an anonymous source this morning in which an unknown person threatened to blow up the court with a bomb. Taking the threat seriously, teams of senior police officials, along with the bomb squad and dog squad rushed to the spot. Various security teams have launched an extensive search operation at the premises.

Following the bomb threat, the administration has been put on high alert. At present, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is thoroughly checking every corner of the court premises. With the help of the dog squad, suspicious objects and locations are being closely examined. Meanwhile, the investigation has been intensified to identify the sender's identity and trace the location from where the threatening message was sent. The incident has caused significant commotion in the area.

The bomb threat at such a sensitive place as a court has created an atmosphere of fear among lawyers and litigants. As a safety measure, the police have decided not to allow lawyers, litigants, or any outsiders into the court premises today. Police have also appealed to the public to avoid rumors and maintain calm. Intensive security checks are currently underway across the entire court complex.