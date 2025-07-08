Surat-Jaipur IndiGo Flight Delayed for Over 50 Minutes Due to Honey Bees (Watch Videos)

An IndiGo flight from Surat in Gujarat to Jaipur in Rajasthan was delayed by over 50 minutes as a swarm of honey bees gathered near the jet's open luggage door. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, was scheduled to take off from Surat at 4.20 p.m. and was delayed for nearly one hour.

During this, all passengers were onboard the flight and their luggage was being loaded onto the aircraft when a crew member noticed a swarm of bees on the open luggage door, which eventually delayed the take-off. The smoke was used by staff to disperse the bees, but when this failed, the fire department was called in. A fire engine reached the runway and started spraying water on the luggage door, after which the bees flew away from the door and left their hangout spot, and the flight took off after 50 50-minute delay.

Bees Delay Surat-Jaipur IndiGo Flight. Fliers Wait As Fire Engine Called In: In a bizarre incident, an IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur was delayed by over an hour as a swarm of bees sat near the aircraft's open luggage door. #flightdelayed#Surat#Jaipur#IndiGo#AirIndiapic.twitter.com/nYfUJSbg1o — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) July 8, 2025

"Flight 6E-784 Surat-Jaipur was delayed due to a bee incident, which is something not under our control, so flight was departed post clearance. Standard protocols were followed," said an IndiGo spokesperson to NDTV.