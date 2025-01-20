Surat Jewellers Craft 4.7-Carat Diamond Replica of Donald Trump, Video Goes Viral

As Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States today, a diamond businessman from Gujarat has created a unique 4.7-carat lab-grown diamond featuring a replica of Trump’s face.

The diamond was crafted by Gujarat-based jewelers Mukesh Patel and Smit Patel. The 4.7-carat diamond has a detailed image of President-elect Trump engraved on it. The challenging task of carving the face on the diamond was carried out by five skilled artisans from their company. After nearly 60 days of effort, the diamond was finally completed.

The diamond is valued at $10,000 in the international market, which is approximately ₹8.5 lakh. Photos and videos of the diamond are going viral on social media.