Surat Road Accident: Bus Falls Into Ditch After Driver Falls Asleep; 15-20 People Rescued (Watch Video)

A bus carrying passengers met with a severe accident near Kosamba, Surat, after plunging into a roadside ditch. Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the mishap. The incident occurred in the early hours of the day, causing chaos and fear among the passengers.

Surat, Gujarat: A bus fell into a ditch near Kosamba, Surat, trapping passengers and the driver. After a crane-assisted rescue, 15-20 people were freed and sent to the hospital. The driver fell asleep, causing the crash pic.twitter.com/Yfc4FhrR4G — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2024

Emergency services quickly responded, deploying a crane to lift the bus and rescue the trapped individuals. Approximately 15-20 passengers, along with the driver, were successfully freed and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. While no fatalities have been reported so far, several passengers sustained injuries of varying severity. Authorities are probing further into the incident and have appealed for heightened driver vigilance to prevent such tragedies.

