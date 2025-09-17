Suryakiran team to perform air show ahead of last salute to MiG-21 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 17 The majestic city of Chandigarh is all set to witness a breathtaking spectacle in the skies that will come alive as the prestigious Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will perform an extraordinary air show, promising to leave spectators in awe.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, better known as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, is renowned for its precision, skill, and teamwork. This elite team, flying the striking red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 jets, will showcase a series of jaw-dropping manoeuvres. From the graceful loop and the thrilling barrel roll to the gravity-defying inverted flying and the crowd-favourite DNA manoeuvre, every performance is a testament to the pilots’ unmatched expertise and coordination.

The residents of Chandigarh and visitors alike can look forward to this rare treat as the skies transform into a canvas of spectacular formations, celebrating the spirit of teamwork, discipline, and excellence that defines the Indian Air Force.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team is commencing its practice session on September 22, and the finale will be presented on September 26 when the MiG-21 will officially be culminated.

The iconic MiG-21 fighter jet is set to retire on September 26 during a ceremony in Chandigarh to mark the end of the aircraft's six-decade legacy with the IAF, which inducted its first MiG-21 in 1963 as high-altitude interceptors and later adapted for ground-attack roles.

The aircraft were originally designed in the USSR to counter American U-2 spy planes. The event, titled ‘Culmination of MiG-21 Ops in IAF’, will mark the end of an era for the MiG-21. On the day of the ceremony, MiG-21s will take to the skies of Chandigarh one last time for a special flypast.

The ninety-minute-long farewell will also include a guard of honour, commemorative displays, and the symbolic handing over of the aircraft’s Form 700 to the chief guest.

