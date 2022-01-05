Suspected human sacrifice case: K'taka police book 7 persons

Mysuru, Jan 5 The Karnataka police have booked seven persons in connection with the death of a class 10 student in a case of suspected human sacrifice. The police took a few of the accused persons into custody on Wednesday and are questioning them.

R. Chetan, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP), said on Wednesday that the suspects are being questioned regarding the suspicious death of a youth identified as Mahesh. His body was found on January 2 near Halepura lake in Nanjangud taluk.

His father Siddaraju had lodged a complaint and suspected it to be a case of human sacrifice, he added.

Based on the complaint, a few suspects were taken into custody and questioned. The police have found traces of black magic rituals near the lake, the Mysuru SP said.

The police have got information about the deceased youth going near the lake with his friends, he added.

It is alleged that Mahesh's friends pushed him into the lake and killed him after performing black magic rituals. The investigation has been initiated based on evidence collected so far and the statements given by the locals, he said.

Mahesh a.k.a Manu's father had lodged a complaint with Kavalande police against three classmates of his son and four others.

The father has alleged that the accused Hemmaragala Srinivas, Raju, Naveen and Muddu practised black magic and allegedly took his son to the lake and killed him on a full moon night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor