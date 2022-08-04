Suspected tiffin box found in Delhi's Rohini area

A suspected item was found in Delhi's Rohini area, senior officials on spot said. Reports indicate a bomb detection ...

A suspected item was found in Delhi's Rohini area, senior officials on spot said. Reports indicate a bomb detection squad is on its way to the spot, while the area has been evacuated. Many senior officials of Delhi police are currently on the spot. 
 

