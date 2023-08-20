Suspended Punjab Congress legislator thanks party

Chandigarh, Aug 20 A day after the Congress suspended its first-time legislator Sandeep Jakhar from the party in Punjab citing multiple reasons, including indulging in “anti-party activities”, he thanked his former colleagues on Sunday for giving him “good advice and the respect”.

“The woods are lovely, dark & deep, but I have promises to keep, & miles to go before I sleep.,Thank you Congress Party, & grateful to most of my colleagues, who always gave me good advice & the respect is mutual,” he wrote on micro blogging site X.

The suspension order, signed by Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) member secretary Tariq Anwar, read, “The President, Punjab PCC has complained that you are indulging in anti-party activities.”

The letter also mentioned that, “You have been speaking against the party and the PCC President; you are openly defending your uncle Sunil Jakhar.”

Sunil Jakhar is the BJP’s state president. He left the Congress last year and joined the saffron party.

Sandeep Jakhar represents the Abohar seat and is the nephew of Sunil Jakhar.

