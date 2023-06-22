Suspicious role of police in Raj Dalit woman rape-murder case comes to fore

Jaipur, June 22 The suspicious role of police has come to the fore in the case of gang-rape and brutal murder of a Dalit woman in Khajuwala in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

The 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered while on her way to coaching class.

The main accused, Dinesh Bishnoi, as per the victim's family members, was harassing the woman for the last 10-15 days. The woman used to go to the coaching centre in Khajuwala every morning for a computer course and the accused used to follow her.

Bishnoi's pictures have gone viral on social media where he can be seen presenting roses to the SHO, who was transferred recently, during a farewell party. Also, pictures of him sitting in a police vehicle have gone viral too.

The victim had informed about the accused to her family members after which her sister-in-law would accompnay her, but the accused still did not stop harassing her.

The woman's family members said that police constables Manoj and Bhagirath were also seen with the accused. They complained to the police officials about this, but no action was taken.

The family members have demanded strict action against the accused.

On the report of the woman's father, a case has been registered against Constable Manoj, Bhagirath along with Dinesh Bishnoi and one other youth. Both the policemen have been suspended.

The villagers staged a dharna at the police station and did not allow the post-mortem.

Later, in a late night development on Wednesday, it was agreed to constitute an SIT under the supervision of Inspector General (IG) Om Prakash Paswan.

The state government said that Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family and another Rs 15 lakh will be given with public help to the family.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "The involvement of policemen is a stigma on the government's face. By suspending the culprits, the government has simply washed its hands off from its duties."

