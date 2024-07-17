Suvendu Adhikari calls for scrapping of minority cell in BJP

Kolkata, July 17 Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday called for the scrapping of the minority cell in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP MLA also said that it would be better to coin a new slogan -- 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Sath' (those who are with us, we are with them) -- instead of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (with everyone and for development of all).

“I have spoken about nationalist Muslims. You all said 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. But I will not say this anymore. Instead, I will say 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Sath'. There is no need for minority morcha,” Adhikari said while delivering his introductory speech at the BJP’s working committee meeting to evaluate the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls in West Bengal.

Adhikari also claimed that several Hindu voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls and the by-elections.

“Previously, only opposition party workers, especially those from the BJP, were attacked and stopped from casting their votes. But now Hindu voters in general are being prevented from casting their votes. As per my estimate, around 50 lakh Hindu voters in the state could not cast their votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” Adhikari claimed.

The BJP leader also claimed that although there was heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) during the elections, they were not properly utilised by the state administration.

Addressing the meeting, Adhikari also expressed apprehension that he might not be able to cast his vote in the Assembly polls scheduled in 2026.

“There is a high possibility that 50 jihadi goons will block my door so that I don't reach the polling station,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor