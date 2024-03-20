Suvendu Adhikari complaints to CEO accusing Trinamool MLA of MCC violation

Kolkata, March 20 The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday accusing Trinamool Congress legislator Narendranath Chakraborty of violating the Model Code of Conduct by distributing money at a religious site.

A purported video has gone viral on social media in which Chakraborty, the Trinamool legislator from Pandabeswar Assembly constituency in West Burdwan district, could be seen distributing cash at the Dishergarh Mazar in the Kulti area of the district.

Sharing the video on his X handle, Adhikari claimed that the distribution of cash at a religious site by an elected representative before the Lok Sabha polls is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The BJP leader also confirmed that he has approached the CEO's office in this matter.

In the video, Chakraborty could be seen attending a programme at the Dishergarh Mazar.

At the end of the function, as per the purported video, the ruling party MLA could be seen distributing cash among the people who had assembled outside the Mazar.

Although Chakraborty has not reacted to the charges yet, the opposition camp has launched scathing attacks against the Trinamool Congress in this matter.

According to them, the money earned through corruption by the leaders of the ruling party has reached such a level that they have to spend the amount now by distributing money to the people, even if it amounts to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

