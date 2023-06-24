SW monsoon gains momentum, heavy rainfall predicted across India

New Delhi, June 24 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that as on Saturday, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts of peninsular and east India and some parts of central and northwest India.

"The southwest monsoon had further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh, some parts of east Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, some parts of Haryana and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, on Saturday," the IMD said in a statement.

It predicted that conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, east Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days.

The IMD's weather forecast for the next five days indicates widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning in Northeast and adjoining east India.

According to the IMD, there is a high probability of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls expected over Odisha on June 25 and 26. Similarly, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha on June 24 and Jharkhand on June 25 and 26.

Additionally, Gangetic West Bengal can expect isolated heavy rainfall on June 24 and 25, while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience heavy rainfall from June 25 to 28. Arunachal Pradesh can anticipate isolated heavy rainfall on June 28.

In the northwest region, the IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning.

These conditions are very likely over the western Himalayan region from June 24 to 28.

"Similarly, the plains of northwest India (excluding west Rajasthan) can expect these weather patterns from June 25 to 28. Uttarakhand is likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls on June 25. Moreover, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to 28," the IMD said.

It also said that western Uttar Pradesh can anticipate isolated heavy rainfall from June 24 to 26, while eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience it on June 25 and 26.

"On June 25 and 26, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall, along with east Rajasthan from June 25 to 28," it said.

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy/very heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha) is expected during next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and 27 while West Madhya Pradesh on June 27," said the weather department.

South India is expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the region, excluding Tamil Nadu, for the next five days.

