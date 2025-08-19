Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0: Amarnath Yatra 2025 goes zero-waste

New Delhi, Aug 19 The Amarnath Yatra 2025 was more than just a sacred pilgrimage as it emerged as a powerful movement for Swachhata and sustainability.

With over 4 lakh devotees making the arduous trek to the holy cave at 3,880 meters in the Kashmir Himalayas, the Amarnath Shrine Board, in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Government, placed a strong emphasis on scientific waste management and plastic-free practices to ensure a zero-landfill, eco-friendly Yatra.

In alignment with the objectives of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, a comprehensive set of initiatives was implemented to ensure a clean, hygienic, and plastic-free environment for pilgrims.

As per the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department, the initiative was driven by a well-structured action plan and executed through seamless coordination among Swachhata Executives, TULIP interns, and volunteers deployed across lodgement centres, langar sites, and Yatra camps.

These personnel promoted waste segregation, discouraged single-use plastics, and spread awareness about sanitation and hygiene. Real-time feedback on sanitation facilities was gathered through QR-coded toilets, while robust waste management systems and extensive awareness campaigns further encouraged pilgrims to maintain cleanliness and dispose of waste responsibly.

Approximately 11.67 metric tons of waste were being generated daily during the Yatra, including 3.67 MT of dry waste and 7.83 MT of wet waste as per the Amarnath Shrine Board. 100 per cent of it is processed. During the Yatra, waste was collected through a well-planned system of designated bins, including 1,016 twin-bin stations—blue for dry waste and green for wet waste—installed along the Yatra route.

Additionally, separate bins were placed near female toilets for the collection of sanitary waste. 65 garbage collection vehicles, including twin-compartment trucks, ensured smooth, segregated transport to MRFs and compost pits. To ensure 24x7 cleanliness along the Yatra route, nearly 1,300 Safai Mitras were deployed at various strategic locations.

This ensured that all necessary sanitation protocols were in place to support the large number of yatris undertaking the sacred pilgrimage.

To cater to hygiene needs across the pilgrimage route, over 1600 mobile toilets were installed—each cleaned twice daily by designated sanitation teams.

Real-time user feedback via QR codes brought over 20,000 responses, ensuring swift improvements and high service standards.

With zero-waste systems, public engagement, and strong urban participation, it marked a shift towards eco-conscious pilgrimages—inspiring cities nationwide to contribute to the vision of Swachh Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor