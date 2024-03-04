SWAGATAM!: PM Narendra Modi Hails Supreme Court's Verdict on Vote-for-Bribe Case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 4 hailed the Supreme Court verdict in vote-for-bribe case as great, said it will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system. "SWAGATAM! A great judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, few minutes after the landmark judgment over no immunity to lawmakers in bribery case.

Read Tweet:

SWAGATAM!



A great judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system.https://t.co/GqfP3PMxqz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2024

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court of India revoked the immunity shield previously enjoyed by Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) against prosecution for bribery charges connected to their votes or legislative speeches. This decision overturned a 1998 verdict in the P.V. Narasimha Rao case, which had granted such immunity.

Also Read | MPs or MLAs Can't Claim Immunity from Prosecution on Charge of Bribery, Says Supreme Court, Overrules 1998 Verdict.

The seven-judge bench le by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud unanimously agreed that MPs and MLAs cannot claim immunity from prosecution on charges of bribery related to their legislative duties. The Court argued that the 1998 judgment, granting immunity for "acts done" in connection with voting or speaking, had "wide ramifications" and could potentially shield legislators from criminal accountability for actions beyond the intended scope of parliamentary privilege.