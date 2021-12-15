'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' to be held in Kolkata on December 16 to culminate 1971 war victory celebrations

The 'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' event will be held at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata on Thursday to culminate the celebrations of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', an event to commemorate the glorious victory of the country in the 1971 war, said a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive victory over Pakistan which resulted in the Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. It was the largest military surrender after the Second World War and the Indian Armed Forces along with Mukti Bahini liberated Bangladesh in a span of just 13 days.

To commemorate the glorious victory of 1971, the year 2021 was marked as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Victory Flame to mark the beginning of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations. Various events were organised by the Indian Army at many locations in West Bengal and all North-East states throughout the year.

'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' will showcase a variety of events to include a customised light and sound show on the walls of Victoria Memorial depicting the story of War of Liberation of Bangladesh.

The symphonic military band of Eastern Command would also perform patriotic and martial tunes with three military and two Jazz bands which will feature 76 musicians participating in the concert.

The 'Swarnim Vijay Gatha' will commence at 5:00 pm on December 16, 2021 at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata and would be aired LIVE on the Youtube channel: and Eastern Command Facebook page: Eastern Command_Indian Army.

The event would be graced by War Veterans, senior military commanders, and other eminent personalities including the State and Civil Administration.

( With inputs from ANI )

