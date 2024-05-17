Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Goes to Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2024 12:50 PM2024-05-17T12:50:40+5:302024-05-17T12:50:43+5:30
AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday, May 17 went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before ...
AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday, May 17 went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.
Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team. On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.
#WATCH | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024
An FIR was registered in connection with the assault on her yesterday after she filed a complaint with the Police. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been named in the FIR. pic.twitter.com/9ylgWDZCWq
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.