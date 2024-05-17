Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Goes to Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday, May 17 went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team. On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.



An FIR was registered in connection with the assault on her yesterday after she filed a complaint with the Police. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been named in the FIR.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.