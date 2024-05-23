Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Delhi Police of Making His Elderly, Ailing Parents Wait for Interrogation

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday in a tweet claimed that the police will “interrogate” his "old and sick parents" today, in connection with the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal."Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents," Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X. Now in a recent update, the Delhi CM has alleged that the Delhi police has kept his parents waiting. In a new tweet today, the AAP leader wrote, I am currently waiting with my parents and wife for the police to arrive. Yesterday, the police called and requested a time for questioning my parents. However, they have not yet provided any information about whether they will actually come or not.

Swati Maliwal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, slapped and kicked her inside the chief minister's house. The Aam Aadmi Party has backed Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant, claiming he was framed in the case as part of a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Atishi claimed the BJP made Swati Maliwal file the FIR using an old ACB case as leverage.Bibhav Kumar has been arrested. In her statement before the magistrate, Swati Maliwal has claimed that Kejriwal's wife and parents were present during the alleged assault. On Thursday, Kejriwal said the police had not given any information on whether they would come and question his parents. He posted a picture and video of him and his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, with his parents.

मैं अपने माता-पिता और पत्नी के साथ पुलिस का इंतज़ार कर रहा हूँ। कल पुलिस ने फ़ोन करके मेरे माता-पिता से पूछताछ के लिए टाइम माँगा था। लेकिन वो आएंगे या नहीं - इसकी उन्होंने कोई जानकारी अभी नहीं दी। pic.twitter.com/38Yswozmoi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2024

Kejriwal, in his first reaction to the Swati Maliwal case, said he expected a fair investigation into the matter. Speaking to news agency PTI, Kejriwal said the matter was currently "sub-judice" and that his comment might affect the proceedings."I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said. Maliwal reacted to Kejriwal's recent remarks and said that "irony died a thousand deaths"."After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper evidence and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit," she tweeted.



