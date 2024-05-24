Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar Remanded in Four-Day Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Friday, May 24, sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13. He was under police custody since Saturday.

"After five-day police custody, Bibhav was produced before the court today, and the police sought four-day judicial custody. We opposed this. He will again be produced before the court after four days on May 28," said advocate and AAP legal cell head Sanjeev Nasiar.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea to keep Kumar in judicial custody for four days. The Delhi Police arrested Kumar on May 18.