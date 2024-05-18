Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar Detained by Delhi Police (Watch Video)

Aide and former personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar has been detained by Delhi Police on Saturday, May 18 in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also arrived at the Civil Lines Police station in Delhi, where police questioning Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar. In the FIR, Ms Maliwal accused Mr Kumar of hitting her in the chest, stomach and the pelvic area with legs.

Visuals From Civil Lines Police Station

#WATCH | Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar has been detained by Delhi Police in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case



(Visuals from Civil Lines police station) pic.twitter.com/AAcN550ZC8 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024

Maliwal, in her FIR, had alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her when she visited Mr Kejriwal's residence on Monday. A video from the Delhi Chief Minister's house of the alleged assault incident is also doing rounds on social media in which an altercation can be seen taking place between the staff deployed in the CM's residence and the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.