Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Lodges Counter FIR Against AAP MP

Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter FIR against Swati Maliwal following her allegations of assault at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed that Kumar, a close aide of Kejriwal, slapped her 7-8 times, dragged her, and kicked her in the chest.

Former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bibhav Kumar lodged a written complaint by email against Swati Maliwal to SHO Civil Lines, in the assault case. — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

The complaint, sent via email to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police Station, details a series of events that purportedly occurred on the morning of May 13, 2024. According to Kumar’s complaint, Maliwal arrived at the CM’s residence around 8:40 am, claiming to be a Rajya Sabha MP with an appointment to meet Kejriwal. Despite being informed by security personnel that no such appointment was recorded, Maliwal allegedly forced her way into the residence, creating a security breach.

The complaint further states that Maliwal was asked to wait in the designated waiting area but instead became aggressive, verbally abusing the CM's office staff and eventually making her way into the main building. Kumar, who was not initially present, arrived around 9:20 am and requested Maliwal to leave. According to Kumar, Maliwal responded with threats and physical aggression.

According to the complaint, Maliwal allegedly threatened Kumar, saying, “Main tujhe dekh lungi… main tujhe aese joothe case mei fasaungi ki tujhe zindagi bhar jail mei sadah dungi.” Kumar's complaint insists that Maliwal's actions were aimed at falsely implicating him to create undue pressure. This comes as Maliwal has accused Kumar of assaulting her.

The Delhi Police have booked Kumar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal intimidation.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed Maliwal's accusations, describing them as a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Minister Atishi, speaking at a press conference, alleged that the BJP had sent Maliwal to Kejriwal's house, calling her the 'face of BJP'. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also took to social media to question Maliwal’s claims. The Delhi Police are currently investigating the matter.