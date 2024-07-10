Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC Reserves Order on Bail Plea by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar

The Delhi High Court announced today that it will deliver its decision on July 12 regarding the bail application of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kumar is implicated in a case involving the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta reserved the verdict following arguments from Kumar's counsel, Delhi Police representatives, and Maliwal's legal team.

"Order reserved. Keep for order on Friday," the judge said. The senior counsel representing the police opposed the bail plea, stating that investigations are ongoing and that a charge sheet is expected to be filed on or before July 16.

On or before July 16, we will file the charge sheet. We are in the midst of investigation," said senior advocate Sanjay Jain representing the police. Maliwal was also present in the court and said she has been subjected to threats, trolling and victim shaming since the incident. "Not only was I brutally assaulted, my entire life's work has been taken away," she said.

The lawyer argued that this amounts to pre-trial punishment. They also contended that there is no apparent reason why the chief minister's political secretary would assault a member of Parliament.

