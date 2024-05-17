Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police ask CM Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar to join probe today

New Delhi, May 17 Delhi Police have served a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar to join the probe into a case of alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

“He has been asked to come to the police station at 11 a.m. and join the probe. Bibhav was not present at home,” said the sources, adding that the police teams are also tracking his movement.

The medical examination of Maliwal was conducted here at AIIMS. Late on Thursday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault and took her to AIIMS for a medical check-up.

According to sources, Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister's residence, his PS Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped her and also delivered punches to her abdomen.

"I entered the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav arrived and began to verbally abuse me. Without any provocation, he repeatedly slapped me... I yelled, pleading for him to stop and let me go, but he persisted in assaulting me while hurling insults in Hindi," the AAP MP said in the statement recorded by the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

"He issued threats, saying things like 'dekh lenge, nipta denge'. He struck me on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of my body. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone. Eventually, I managed to escape and ran out of the room, calling the police for help," sources quoted Maliwal as saying in the statement.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

