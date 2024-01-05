Swati Maliwal Resigns From Post of DCW Chief After Nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, resigned from her post on Friday, January 5, after being nominated for Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a video shared by news agency ANI, Maliwal is seen meeting and hugging her colleagues in an emotional farewell after leaving her office in Delhi. Some staff members were seen crying after meeting with Maliwal.

#WATCH | Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal resigns from her post after being nominated for Rajya Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). pic.twitter.com/yp19yGcqeT — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, nominated Swati Maliwal as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha while giving second terms to Sanjay Singh and N.D. Gupta. Maliwal will replace Sushil Kumar Gupta in the Rajya Sabha. The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday finalised its nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi scheduled to be held on January 19.

Chaired by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the committee decided to endorse two existing members for re-nomination, whereas incumbent AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana. Swati Maliwal will mark her debut in parliamentary affairs. Her career in activism began at a young age, and has been an active advocate for women's rights and social issues. Maliwal has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality, AAP added.