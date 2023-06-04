Sweden officially declares sex as sport, to organise European Sex Championship

Sweden has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport and will also host the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. The championship which will take place under the guidance of the Swedish Sex Federation, will go on for six weeks with participants engaging in sexual activities under 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, and more.

The European Sex Championship will begin on June 8 and will go on for six weeks where participants will engage in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour each day with their matches and/or activities. The duration will vary depending on the match, however, some reports said that the competitions can go on for as long as six hours a day. The championship is set to witness the participation of 20 people from different countries, as per initial registrations. While the winners will be decided by a panel of three judges as well as audience ratings. As per reports, participants will also be judged across 16 disciplines that will include oral sex, seduction, penetration, endurance, number of orgasms, knowledge about sex, chemistry and communication between the couple, appearance, and so on. In line with these aspects, participants can score between five and 10 points.

Notably, the organisers have also encouraged the participation of people of different sexual orientations and stressed the potential strategic value of sexual orientation during the competition and hope that other European countries will adopt the same in the future. “The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a groundbreaking development among European countries,” said the organisers.Dragan Bratych, the chairman of the Swedish Federation of Sex, has also said that recognition of sex as a sport was inevitable, as per Times of India, and highlighted the potential for physical and mental well-being through sexual activity and the importance of training for it. “Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well,” said Bratych, as quoted by Times of India