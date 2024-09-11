Swine Flu Outbreak in Punjab: Two Deaths Reported as Health Minister Urges Caution

In a concerning development, the state of Punjab has reported its first cases of swine flu this season, with two fatalities confirmed. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh addressed the situation in a press statement, emphasizing that the flu season has arrived earlier than expected. He noted that while the number of cases is rising and some are severe, the public should remain calm and informed.Minister Singh highlighted the seriousness of the outbreak, stating, "This time swine flu has come early. Many cases have been reported, some of which are serious. We have unfortunately seen two deaths so far." He reassured residents by emphasizing the state's preparedness in handling the situation, adding, "All hospitals have been alerted, all arrangements have been made. We have everything ready. There is no need to panic."

The Minister also advised individuals, particularly those with weakened immune systems, to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the flu. "I request people to take care of themselves, especially those who have low immunity," he said. The health authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have implemented measures to prevent further spread of the virus. Residents are encouraged to follow standard health guidelines, including practicing good hygiene, avoiding crowded places, and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise. , India has registered 178 deaths by H1N1, also known as swine flu, till the end of July in 2024. The highest number of cases have been recorded in Delhi, Gujarat, and Kerala. The last surge in cases, numbering 13,202, was seen in 2022, which led to 410 deaths.

Influenza A or H1N1, also known as swine flu, is a respiratory disease that can affect both pigs and humans. It’s a subtype of the influenza A virus that causes infections in the upper and sometimes lower respiratory tract. The virus spreads through the air by coughing, sneezing, breathing, and talking, and can also enter the body via contaminated surfaces. The virus is contagious from about a day before symptoms appear until about four days after they start. Children and people with weakened immune systems may be able to spread the virus for a slightly longer period of time.