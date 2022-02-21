Symposium for revival of Kashmiri language, Sufism and culture held at Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 21 'Voice for Peace and Justice', a local NGO, in collaboration with J&K Youth Development Forum on Monday celebrated International Mother Language Day in Ganderbal district.

The theme of the symposium was 'Promotion of Kashmiri language'.

Local civil society members, including teachers and scholars from different parts of the Valley, attended the symposium.

On the occasion, the Voice for Peace and Justice, an NGO, released a first of its kind Kashmiri language calendar for the year 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Kashmiri literatuer professor, Mohammad Zaman Azurda, said, "It is very unfortunate that our mother tongue Kashmiri is on the verge of extinction, and we Kashmiris are responsible for the same."

He said Kashmiri language is connected with the hearts of millions of people.

Shahid Rasool, Director, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Kashmir University, thanked Voice for Peace and Justice and J&K Youth Development Forum for creating a milestone by organising the programme.

"It is a first of its kind programme where Kashmiris are given a chance to promote and preserve their mother tongue. It is unfortunate that we have distanced ourselves from Sufism and our language. Sufism is the main promoter and representative of Kashmiri language. The Kashmiri language represents peace, brotherhood and communal harmony."

"The need of the hour is to promote Kashmiri language at school and college levels," Rasool added.

Social activist Farooq Ganderbali said, "Kashmiri language is our identity, but unfortunately through a properly worked out strategy from across the border, our language is forced to fade. It is an operation from across the border to ruin our cultural fabric and decades-long identity.

"Voice for Peace and Justice and J&K Youth Development Forum are in the forefront for revival of Sufism, Kashmiri language, communal harmony and brotherhood. We are duty-bound morally to work continuously for the same."

Traditional Kashmiri Sufiyana music was played during the function.

