Synergic functioning of Legislature, Judiciary and Executive vital for democracy: V-P Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday stressed the coherent working of the three pillars of democracy by saying that the synergic functioning of the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive, the three facets of governance, is vital for democracy.

The Vice President made these remarks while delivering a talk on the topic "The Constitution of India and Indian Democracy: Have the Legislature, Judiciary & Executive remained true to their constitutional mandate?" on the occasion of Constitution Day 2022 at India International Centre in New Delhi.

He emphasised that the sublimity of the Doctrine of Separation of Powers is realised when Legislature, Judiciary and Executive optimally function in tandem and togetherness, meticulously ensuring scrupulous adherence to the respective jurisdictional domains. He urged all those at the helm of these august institutions to seriously ponder and reflect so that there can be an evolution of a healthy wholesome ecosystem in consonance with the spirit and essence of the Constitution.

Describing the Indian constitution as one of the world's finest constitutions, Dhankhar said that the Members of the Constituent Assembly were enormously talented with impeccable credentials and immense experience. "With each election, there has been progressively authentic enhancement in the representation gradient. Presently the parliament reflects with authenticity the will, aspirations and ordainment of the people as never before," he added.

Referring to the words "WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA" from the preamble of the Constitution, the Vice President stressed that the ordainment of the people reflected by way of the sanctified mechanism through their duly elected representatives in the legislature is supreme and is inalienable spinal feature of our constitution.

Observing that the instruments of change in the form of provisions for amendment make the Constitution a constantly evolving testament, the Vice President highlighted that the framers had envisaged that situations will arise which will make it imperative for the legislature to amend the Constitution in consonance with the need of the hour. In this regard, he cited the example of the incorporation of Part IX, IX A and IX B through amendments through which a transformative mechanism for Panchayati Raj, Municipalities and Co-operative Societies was introduced.

Describing the Indian parliamentary democracy as a guiding light for other democracies of the world, the Vice President called upon everyone to take a pledge to promote the values enshrined in our Constitution and strive to build a Bharat that our founding fathers had envisioned.

Shyam Saran, President, IIC, KN Shrivastava, Director, Trustees of the IIC and other dignitaries were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor