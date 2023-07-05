Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All ten convicts sentenced to 10-years of imprisonment

Saraikela (Jharkhand) [India], July 5 : All ten convicts in the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Jharkhand's Seraikela court under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The quantum of punishment in the case was pronounced by the Seraikela court in Jharkhand, which also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convicts.

Earlier on June 27, the court had convicted the 10 accused and had said the quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced on July 5.

Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in the Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the intervening night of June 17-18, 2019. After four days, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

