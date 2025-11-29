Tackling 'land jihadis' with iron hand: Uttarakhand CM

Kurukshetra, Nov 29 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that his government is committed to continuing its mission to reclaim thousands of acres of public land from "land jihadis" and close illegally-run madrasas.

Speaking at the International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana's Kurukshetra, CM Dhami said that his government has not only introduced a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but also enacted a tough anti-rioting law, dealt with encroachers strictly, shut down 250 illegal madrasas and weeded out intruders from "devbhoomi".

"To counter forces promoting divisive mentality, the state government has also decided to dissolve the madrasa board from July 1, 2026," he said, adding that all those madrasas will be forced shut which do not teach the curriculum recommended by the State Education Board.

"In Dev Boomi, we will not allow institutions that promote 'jihadi' and 'separatist' mentality. We only want to promote temples that spread knowledge," he said.

He said that he draws inspiration from the teachings of The Gita for making decisions in every sphere of life, including service to the nation.

He quoted from The Gita to highlight that every act done for public welfare is the highest religion.

"The Gita's message is to rise above self-interest and serve the nation and society," he said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that 'The Gita' is being studied by researchers across the globe to improve management, personal peace and performance during adverse conditions.

Apart from giving us practical knowledge, 'The Gita' also inspires us on how to move ahead in life by facing challenges, he said, adding that state school students are being encouraged to recite the shlokas of The Gita daily.

CM Dhami said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is on a path of all-round development.

He highlighted that Uttarakhand is also the only state to introduce the UCC, dealing with personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, for citizens from all faiths.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also highlighted his government's efforts to beautify places of worship in Kedar Khand and Manas Khand.

CM Dhami also announced that the state government is working on developing a Shri Krishna-Yamuna Tirth circuit.

Earlier in a message on X, the Chief Minister said, "Uttarakhand is today rapidly establishing its distinct identity as the spiritual capital of the world. The proposed 'Centre for Hindu Studies' at Doon University is an important step in this direction."

He said this centre will link high-level research on the Vedas–Upanishads, Hindu philosophy, culture, art, yoga, and the Indian knowledge tradition with modern academic methods.

"Through international collaboration, structured teaching programmes, and research-oriented studies, this centre will become a strong foundation in the direction of making Uttarakhand a global academic hub for the Indian knowledge tradition," said the Chief Minister on X.

