Take a pledge not to lie: Delhi BJP chief advises Kejriwal on New Year

New Delhi, Jan 1 The Delhi BJP took a swipe at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and advised him to take a pledge on New Year "not to lie and fool people".

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva shot off a letter to Kejriwal asking him to "shun all bad habits, stop deceiving people and bring about positive changes in himself."

"Claiming that all the people of Delhi hope that you will also give up your bad habits, you must take at least five resolutions this year," he said.

Sachdeva asked the former Delhi Chief Minister to make five resolutions -- "not to make false pledges on his children, stop playing with the sentiments of women, elders and religious people of Delhi by making fake promises, apologising for promoting liquor in Delhi and corruption committed in the name of false assurances and cleanliness of Yamuna."

The fifth resolution was pledging not to meet anti-national forces and not accept donations for political gains.

On Tuesday, Sachdeva unveiled a video revealing Kejriwal's "changing stances" at his convenience.

Slamming Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP President accused him of hypocrisy and highlighted his "fake" attempts to glorify Hinduism during elections.

The video clip featured Kejriwal insulting Lord Ram, desecrating the Swastika, mocking deities, and disrespecting Lord Krishna's Sudarshan.

As soon as the elections approach, Kejriwal suddenly remembers temple priests but Delhi residents understand that Kejriwal represents "lies", he said,

Kejriwal is a "Chunavi Hindu" and remembers the Hindu Dharma only during elections to garner majority community votes, he said.

"The AAP convenor has repeatedly dishonoured the Hindu community, glorified anti-national elements, and is not only an enemy of Sanatan Dharma but also of the nation’s security. Expecting Delhi's prosperity under him is futile," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor