Taking care of veterans responsibility of government, no favour: Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that taking care of veterans is the government's responsibility and not a favour. He said this on the occasion of Army Veterans' Day in Dehradun on Saturday.

Rajanth Singh commemorated the 7th Army Veterans' Day in Dehradun where he is also going to launch the 'Soul of Steel Alpine Challenge', a joint adventure sports initiative of the Indian Army and CLAW Global, by flagging off a car expedition from Dehradun to Ghamshali located in the Niti Valley, the press release issued by the ministry on Friday stated.

Defence Minister, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan honoured the war heroes at Shaurya Sthal War Memorial in Dehradun on Saturday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also honoured the veterans along with the Defence Minister and the state Chief Minister.

"Whenever this country has needed, the brave hearts of Uttarakhand have displayed their indomitable courage & valour to protect the unity, integrity & sovereignty of the country," said Singh praising the bravery and selfless dedication of the armed forces.

Singh while addressing the public stated, "When I reach among the brave hearts of the country like you, my head bows with reverence. Visuals of your bravery & sacrifice keep flashing in front of my eyes," as he paid respect to the army veterans.

Speaking about the government's efforts towards the welfare and care of veterans, Singh said, "There's a dedicated dept in the Ministry of Defence for the welfare of veterans. You're assets of our nation. Pensions, medical and other facilities that the country gives you are very small ways of showing respect to you."

The Minister also informed that the government is taking several steps for the welfare of the veterans.

The 7th Army Veteran's Day is being celebrated in the country today. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14 every year, as on this day, in 1953, the First Indian Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to Victory in the 1947 war against Pakistan, formally retired from the Services.

The First Armed Forces Veterans Day was observed on January 14, 2016. It was decided to commemorate this day every year by hosting events in honour of the ex-Servicemen and their families.

( With inputs from ANI )

