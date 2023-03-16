Tamil Nadu: 2 dead in fire at Dharmapuri cracker firm's godown

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 : Two women were killed and one person injured after a fire broke out in the godown of a private cracker company near Nagarasampatti in Pennagaramof Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri District on Thursday.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the two deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured person who is undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire in the cracker godown," poilce said.

