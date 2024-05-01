Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in Explosion at Stone Quarry in Virudhunagar District

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 10:47 AM2024-05-01T10:47:19+5:302024-05-01T10:47:38+5:30

Three people lost their lives following an explosion at a stone quarry near the Kariapatti region of Virudhunagar district ...

Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in Explosion at Stone Quarry in Virudhunagar District

Three people lost their lives following an explosion at a stone quarry near the Kariapatti region of Virudhunagar district this morning. Authorities from the Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department have initiated rescue operations at the site.
 

In another incident at Yercaud, located in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday evening, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals and leaving twenty others with critical injuries. According to officials, a private bus carrying 56 passengers, traveling from Yercaud to Salem, veered off the road and fell into a gorge. Police authorities are currently investigating the accident's circumstances.

