Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in Explosion at Stone Quarry in Virudhunagar District

Three people lost their lives following an explosion at a stone quarry near the Kariapatti region of Virudhunagar district this morning. Authorities from the Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department have initiated rescue operations at the site.



Tamil Nadu | At least three people died in an explosion that occurred in a stone quarry near the Kariapatti area of Virudhunagar district, this morning. Rescue operation is underway: Virudhunagar Fire and Rescue Department, — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

In another incident at Yercaud, located in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday evening, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals and leaving twenty others with critical injuries. According to officials, a private bus carrying 56 passengers, traveling from Yercaud to Salem, veered off the road and fell into a gorge. Police authorities are currently investigating the accident's circumstances.