Tamil Nadu - a pioneer in combating climate change, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Dec 5 Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday said Tamil Nadu was a pioneer and model for combating climate change in India.

Chairing the second meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change at the state secretariat, CM Stalin remarked, "The climate change governing council I lead is the first of its kind in the country. Tamil Nadu is a model state for others in combating climate change."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government considers economic development and environmental responsibility as its twin priorities.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the rejuvenation of water bodies, the creation of climate-resilient cities, and the protection of biodiversity.

Referring to the air pollution in Delhi, CM Stalin urged the council members, including Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, to design projects addressing such challenges.

The Chief Minister noted the success of the 'Meendum Manjappai' initiative, which has significantly reduced the use of single-use plastic bags by promoting jute bags.

He stated that environmental awareness, particularly among the youth, has grown considerably compared to the past.

Highlighting the state's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2070, CM Stalin revealed that 8.3 crore tree saplings have been planted under the Pasumai Tamil Nadu Iyakkam (Green Tamil Nadu Movement).

Chief Minister said that approximately 1,000 hectares of mangroves and critical habitats have been developed through the Tamil Nadu Neithal Meetchi Iyakkam, contributing to carbon sequestration and coastal protection.

He also said that Tamil Nadu was also a leader in renewable energy, being the third-largest producer in India.

The state generates 11,900 million units of energy annually through windmills and aims to produce 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources.

Focus on Water Conservation Describing rural water conservation as the "pillar" of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change project, CM Stalin announced plans to rejuvenate 5,000 small irrigation ponds at a cost of Rs 500 crore in 2024-25 through the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Under MNREGA, 2,39,701 natural resource management works have been completed.

Since 2021, the 100-Day Water Conservation Movement has created 1.3 lakh water conservation structures, addressing water shortages and boosting agricultural productivity. In urban areas, the state has renovated 2,477 water bodies, improving water levels and quality.

Furthermore, the state government has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Rs 1,825 crore to the Department of Economic Affairs, seeking funds from the Asian Development Bank to develop six rivers and water pumping stations.

