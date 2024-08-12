Tamil Nadu Accident: 5 Students Dead, 2 Injured After Lorry Collides With Car on Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Tiruvallur (Watch Videos)

Five students died, and two others were injured in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. According to reports, the accident occurred on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway near Thiruthani when a lorry collided with a car.

The students were from a private university in Tamil Nadu. The deceased have been identified as Chaitanya (21), Vishnu (21), Chetan, Yukesh, Nitish, and Ramkoman, all from the Ongole area of Andhra Pradesh. The group was returning to Chennai after visiting the Kannipakkam Vinayagar temple in Chittoor district when the accident happened.

Visuals From Accident Site

#Chennai: Five college students were killed and two others survived with injuries after the car they were travelling in collided head on with a container truck on Chennai-Tirupathi highway near Thiruvallur.



Police had a tough time securing the occupants from the car. @dt_nextpic.twitter.com/xIjRg49RPi — Srikkanth (@Srikkanth_07) August 11, 2024

While the car was traveling through Ramancheri in Tiruvallur district, a container lorry with a Rajasthan registration plate collided with their vehicle. Tragically, Chetan, Yukesh, Nitish, Verma, and Ramkoman died on the spot. Chaitanya and Vishnu, who sustained critical injuries, are currently receiving treatment in the emergency department of Tiruvallur District Government Medical College Hospital.