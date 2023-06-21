Tamil Nadu: Arrested minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery in Chennai

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in Chennai. As per the hospital, his condition is hemodynamically stable. Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at the Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday morning.

“He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored,” a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said. Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital but was shifted to the private hospital following a court order. On 14 June 2023, Enforcement Directorate officials raided Senthil Balaji's house and other places related to him in Chennai and Coimbatore and interrogated him in relation to allegations made while he served as the transport minister in the AIADMK-led government from 2011 to 2015, prior to joining the DMK. During the raid, they arrested Balaji for allegedly laundering money and took him for questioning. Subsequently, he was sent to judicial custody until 28 June 2023.He allegedly had chest pains during this time and he had to be treated in hospital.