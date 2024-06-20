Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Victims of Kallakurichi Liquor Tragedy and Kuwait Blaze

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convened on Thursday to pay homage to the victims of various recent tragedies, including those from the Kallakurichi spurious liquor incident, the Kuwait blaze, and former legislators who have passed away.

The session began with Speaker M Appavu offering obituary references to the deceased. Members of the House observed a minute of silence in remembrance.

Addressing the Assembly, the Speaker expressed deep concern over the fatalities caused by the consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. He highlighted the state government's efforts to curb the sale of spurious liquor and mentioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's prompt action to ensure medical assistance for the affected individuals.