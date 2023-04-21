Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill allowing 12-hour work in factories

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 : The Tamil Nadu Assembly today passed the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 On Friday extending the working hours from eight to 12-hour working hours for factory workers.

The bill would stretch the mandatory working hours to 12 hours from the present 8 hours of duty. Along with the opposition parties, DMK's ally Congress, Communist Party of India, Marxist Communist Party, Madhyamik Party, Visika and others condemned the bill and walked out of the assembly.

Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister C V Ganesan moved the bill amid a major uproar in the assembly and the bill was passed through a voice vote.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu assured that the total working hours in a week would remain unchanged for the workers who would now have the option to work for four days in a week and avail of three days of leave.

DMK allies MLAs requested to reconsider and asked to withdraw this bill as it would affect the labourers. "This new act has to be withdrawn as it would make Labourers to work for 12 hours. Already there is a practice of Over Time (OT) which makes no need for this Bill" said Nagaimali, an MLA of the Communist Party of India.

Likewise, MLAs representing Congress, Marxist Communist, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) opposed the bill. Though AIADMK MLAs were not in the house when this bill was tabled, O Pannerselvam opposed this bill in the assembly.

Meanwhile in the assembly Labour Minister C V Ganeshan clarified toff this new act wouldn't affect Labourers in any way. "Because of this new amendment to the act Labourers won't get affected. There won't be any effect on 8 hours' work, week off and Over Time wages. Industries would work in a way which won't affect any Labourers"

Later Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu also gave the clarification in the assembly that because of this act, there won't to any effect on labourers. "Many industries are to come towards Tamil Nadu. Because of this act, labourers won't get affected. Depending on their wishes only working hours would be chosen. There are no mandatory working hours" Minister Thangam Thennarasu added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor