Tamil Nadu: BJP chief Annamalai congratulates Congress on its victory in Karnataka polls

Chennai( Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 ( ): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka assembly election.

"Congrats to @INCKarnataka for getting the people's mandate in Karnataka. Best wishes for them to deliver on their promises. It was a great privilege to work along with @BJP4Karnataka

's hardworking Karyakartas & leaders. You are truly inspiring & we will bounce back strongly!," tweeted Annamalai.

Annamalai who campaigned extensively for the Karnataka election said that the BJP will continue to work hard to earn the trust of the people of Karnataka.

"Thanks to the people of Karnataka for your love & support to @BJP4India

& Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. We listen to your voice with humility, and we will continue to work hard to earn your trust!," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief added in another tweet.

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka assembly elections concluded on Saturday, Congress got a thumping majority by winning 135 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.BJP managed to win 65 seats.

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot."I have tendered my resignation and it has been accepted," Bommai told reporters.

Bommai won with a margin of 35,978 votes from Shiggaon constituency but many of his ministerial colleagues lost."...I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..," he said.

With the Congress' emphatic victory in the Karnataka elections on Saturday, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the only southern state ruled by it, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the election results marked a "BJP-free South India".

"It is a big victory. Through this, new energy emerged in the whole nation. BJP used to taunt us and say that 'we will make Congress mukt Bharat'. Now the truth is that it is 'BJP mukt south India," said Kharge.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Karnataka election results opened the pathway to save democracy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor