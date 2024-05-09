Tamil Nadu Blast: Eight Killed After Explosion at Fireworks Factory in Sivakasi

Tamil Nadu: Eight people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday afternoon, according to NDTV reports. Five of the dead were women, all factory workers. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

The cause of the blast is under investigation. Firefighters extinguished the blaze that engulfed the factory after the explosion. Critically injured workers were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. A picture shared by ANI shows individuals using a pipe to douse the fire during the incident.