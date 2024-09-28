Tamil Nadu Blast: Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Sattur Area of Virudhunagar District (Watch Video)

An explosion occurred Saturday morning, September 28, at a firecracker factory in the Sindhapalli area near Chatur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. According to the report, the fire broke out and spread rapidly throughout the fireworks factory.

As the fire spread throughout the plant, firecrackers in the manufacturing unit also exploded, causing the sugarcane field surrounding the area to catch fire.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in the Sattur area of Virudhunagar district. Fire team present at the spot: Fire and rescue department officials



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/3dcpEK2igG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

After receiving the information, local police and the Sattur fire Department unit immediately rushed to the spot, and dousing operations were underway. More than 10 workers were working at the factory. There are no reports of casualties and injuries at the time. More details are awaited.